A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after two incidents in Redditch.

The 38-year-old is currently in police custody.

One alleged theft was from Home Bargains, and another break-in was at the Friends of Isaac's Food Bank.

The food bank, set up by 12-year-old Isaac Winfield from Worcestershire in 2020, was targeted by thieves in the early hours of 2 October.

Isaac began with one food bank operating out of a greenhouse in the garden, and soon increased to four sites across Redditch, with the youngster having given out more than 4,000 food parcels since opening.

The food bank has since received more than £2500 in donations from individuals, with supermarkets donating food and vouchers.

Isaac's mum, Claire Chapman said: "The community have really come together. People from all over the country, all over the world even, have been getting in touch asking what they can do and we certainly wouldn't have got through the last couple of weeks without them.

"It's backfired on the thieves massively because we've gained more support and we're in a better position than ever."

Isaac says he plans to use the money to restock the stolen food and install more security.

The food bank is also about to launch a Christmas toy appeal so that no child goes without a present this Christmas.

