A 20-year-old man has died, and two children have been injured after a crash in Darlaston.

Police were called to Heath Road at around 4am on Wednesday 18 October after a collision between a blue Ford Focus and a black BMW.

The driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who were passengers in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The BMW driver, a 27-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries - and was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

West Midlands Police say they are now looking at CCTV footage to establish what happened.

Inspector Samantha Lewis said: "This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed.

"We have a family liaison officer supporting the family as they try to come to terms with what happened.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam or mobile footage to please contact us."

