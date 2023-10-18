An armed gang broke into a house in Nuneaton and attacked a man with hammers and blades.

The incident took place in Queens Road on the morning of Tuesday 17 October.

The group broke into the house armed with hammers and blades at approximately 2am and allegedly attacked a man inside, leaving him with a non-serious leg injury.

The alarm was raised with police and six arrests were made in Black-A-Tree Road following the attack.

Two 15-year-old boys from Nuneaton, a 19-year-old woman from Nuneaton, and a 16-year-old boy from Nuneaton were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A 17-year-old boy from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of drugs and a 17-year-old girl from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

All six teenagers remain in custody where they are due to be questioned.

Detective Sergeant McAuley from Warwickshire Police said: "If you saw anything suspicious in the area around Queens Road or Black-A-Tree Road, or if you have any dashcam or other footage please contact us."

Anyone with any information or who can help should either call 101 or online here and make reference to incident 10 of October 17.

Details can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is free to call from a landline and confidential, on 0800 555 111.

