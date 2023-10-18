Tamworth: Voters prepare to head to the polls in by-election

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Reporter Lewis Warner spoke to some of the candidates in the running to be the new MP for Tamworth.

Voters in Tamworth will head to the polls on Thursday in yet another crucial by-election for the prime minister.

Polls suggest the fight for the Staffordshire seat is neck and neck, with Labour close to gaining the seat from the Conservatives.

They're defending a near 20,000 vote majority after the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigned his seat after losing an appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

In 2019 - Chis Pincher increased his majority here - bagging the Tories 66.3% of the vote.

Labour had a horrid showing - losing 11% of their vote - taking them down to 23.7%. The Liberal Democrats increased slightly, winning more than 5.3%, and other parties on 3.7%.

The Conservatives say more homes are needed - but have made protecting green land their key policy.

Its candidate - local councillor and army veteran Andrew Cooper - says they will protect green spaces.

He told ITV News Central: "We had interest in 800 houses being built on [a] field, the Conservative distract councillors [...] listened to the local people through a local petition that was acted upon by them, and they're now reviewing local planning to get it removed so that we protect this green belt farm from house-building."

Mr Cooper continued: "I was born in Glascote Heath, raised in Fazeley, I know exactly what it means to be from Fazeley and not from Tamworth. People from Fazeley don't say they're from Tamworth or Lichfield, they are people from Fazeley. And that's what we're trying to do, is to protect that green belt space so that we protect those individual identities of each of our villages."

Mr Cooper is the Conservative Party candidate for Tamworth. Credit: ITV News Central

But how much has the Pincher affair damaged the party?

"I don't think it has, speaking to people in real-time on their doorsteps they want to move on, they recognise it was an issue but now they wanna move on, they wanna see what the future is, and they know that the future is [in] voting for someone from the local area," he says.

Mr Cooper hit the headlines recently for a Facebook post he made in 2020, where he used a four-letter expletive directed at parents.

The Tory candidate shared a picture of a flowchart that was titled: "can you feed your kids?", where he swore at parents he believed to be unemployed and asking for help but still having a phone or TV contract.

Some here say they sense Tamworth is in a period of slow decline.

But does looking to past help answer some of today's questions?

The last time there was a by-election here was in 1996. It was of course the first of many the party would go on to win - securing a landslide victory at general election the year after.

So could history be repeating itself - with a general election on the cards next year and Labour leading the polls nationally yet again?

It's candidate - a union organiser and former NHS governor - Sarah Edwards says they're not complacent.

"I think it's just been really disappointing for people," she says; "You know, when I speak to them they just feel like they've been badly let down, not only by their MP Christopher Pincher for his behaviour but by the Government more widely, and the policies that they're seeing are just not benefitting them.

"So people have just been taken for granted here, they've been left behind, they haven't had people trying - and that 19,000 majority has maybe made [the Tories] complacent about their duty to actually try to communicate, to be available, to be around, and to be visible."

Sarah Edwards is the Labour Party candidate. Credit: ITV News Central

She added: "They want somebody they can be proud of that's going to champion their town, and we feel like we have a chance, we are hearing Tory voters say 'we are not going to vote Tory this time.'

"That is a major change, so feel there is a chance, but we're not going to take anything for granted."

The Liberal Democrats have selected barrister and mediator Sunny Virk as their candidate.

He says: "Well, my vision for Tamworth is firstly I'd like to see more of a police presence in the town centre.

"And secondly I'd like to see the George Bryan centre opened again, which is the mental health institute that burned down in a fire in 2019. The Conservatives have abjectly failed to reopen that."

Sunny Virk is representing the Liberal Democrats. Credit: ITV News Central

Mr Virk continued: "You need someone who's going to deal with the Westminster elite, but not be under their cosh, that's the first thing. And the second thing I'd say is this: when dealing with Westminster, you need someone who's alive to the issues, such as for example last year we had the 'eat or heat' crisis, and this year we find out that at the same time, British Gas made £970-odd million in profit."

Given its electoral history - when voters head to the polls tomorrow the vast majority will be choosing between Labour and the Conservatives.

Smaller parties are standing too - like the Greens who say they want another voice at the heart of Westminster.

And Reform - saying its offer is of a "positive, alternative way forward."

Tonight Tamworth's electoral future is on a knife edge - close to ditching the Conservatives for the first time in more than 20 years.

The list of candidates in full

Andrew Cooper (Conservative)

Sarah Edwards (Labour)

Sunny Virk (Liberal Democrats)

Dr Sue Howarth (Green Party)

Ian Cooper (Reform UK)

Peter Longman (Independent)

Ashlea Simon (Britain First)

Howling Laud Hope (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Robert Bilcliff (UKIP)

