A woman was punched in the face by a man after she challenged him for touching her inappropriately, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Leicester city centre on Thursday 12 October.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was touched on the bottom at around 6.20pm on the High Street.

When she challenged her attacker's behaviour, he then punched her in the face, police said.

The victim tried to stop the suspect from getting away and was punched again before he left the scene.

Leicestershire Police said a number of witnesses in the area, whom they are keen to identify, came to help the victim.

The attacker is described as being a white man, around 30 years old, with short fair red or blonde hair and a beard.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, green Adidas trainers, and a bright tie-dye hoodie.

Police believe the suspect was with another man at the time of the assault.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who may be responsible to get in touch.

