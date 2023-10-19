Birmingham school children get creative for Recycle Week

School pupils in Birmingham have been taking part in an educational programme that encourages recycling.

The initiative is part of Recycle Week and young students are being encouraged to embrace the environmentally friendly qualities of cardboard.

Kings Heath Primary School is one of the schools across the UK taking part in the programme which is supported by the sustainable packaging campaign, Beyond the Box.

Children between the ages of five and eight are being educated about reusable, renewable and recyclable packaging materials to help create a generation of environmentally conscious consumers.

School children were learning to be more sustainable. Credit: Junction 11

Andy Barnetson from Beyond the Box, says: “Children are the future custodians of our planet, which is why we believe in teaching them how their actions can impact the environment and why they should recycle whenever possible.”

“By instilling these values early on, we can help to create a generation of environmentally conscious individuals who are committed to making a positive difference.”

He added: “Cardboard has a very high recycling rate and is one of the most widely used materials in packaging. Currently, more than 80% is collected and successfully recycled into new boxes.”

The team says it's encouraging to see more schools introducing programmes such as this - but to become a truly sustainable society it's "essential for children and adults to educate themselves in the ways of being more environmentally conscious citizens".