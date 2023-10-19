Play Brightcove video

Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate whether the Prime Minister's decision to scrap HS2 north of Birmingham is the right thing to do, with money invested in smaller transport schemes instead.

Plus, in the latest test for Rishi Sunak's Conservative government, can they hold on in the Tamworth byelection or will Labour overturn a big majority?

Alison's guests this month: