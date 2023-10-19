Three Leicestershire Police officers and four members of police staff are being investigated after a man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder was found dead in his cell.

Sebastian Zarnoch, aged 30, was arrested on 3 September in connection with the kidnapping of missing Leicester woman Gabriela Kosilko. He was detained at Keyham Lane police station.

The following day, he was further arrested for the murder of Ms Kosilko, aged 26.

Zarnoch was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 10am on 6 September and his death was pronounced there a short time later, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Police investigating at Groby Pool. Credit: BPM Media

All seven police officers and staff have now been told by the IOPC they are under criminal investigation for the possible offence of misconduct in public office.

Three of them are police officers who have also been served with gross misconduct notices for potential breaches of police standards for professional behaviour.

Four staff members have been advised they will be made subject to a disciplinary investigation.

The conduct notices concern the level of risk assessments and supervision involving Zarnoch, and whether the observations and cell checks carried out on him were in line with relevant policy and procedure.

The police watchdog said the serving of notices does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

After the IOPC were informed of Zarnoch’s death by Leicestershire Police, investigators were sent to the police station to begin gathering evidence including custody footage and some initial accounts from officers and staff.

An independent investigation was declared on the same day. A post-mortem examination was held on 11 September and the results of further tests are being awaited.

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell said: "Whenever someone dies while in police custody it is important that all of the circumstances are independently investigated. We have been in contact with Mr Zarnoch’s family to express our sympathy and explain our role.

"Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will determine whether any officer should face disciplinary proceedings."

What happened to Gabriela Kosilko?

Gabriela was last seen at a shop in Fosse Road North, Leicester, at around 11.30pm on Thursday 31 August.

Her red Audi A1 was found in Ratby Lane, Leicester, at 4.20pm the next day and she was reported missing that day.

On 6 September, Gabriela's body was found in woodland near Groby Pool, outside Leicester.

