A police officer who Tasered a 14-year-old boy in Birmingham has been suspended from frontline duties.

Police were called to Kemspon Road, Nuneaton on Monday 16 October following reports of a 'neighbour dispute'.

The teenager was Tasered and arrested at the scene for assaulting a police officer along with a 34-year-old man.

They have both been released on bail with strict conditions while police continue their investigation.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We understand the depth of feeling from members of the public who have viewed footage of the encounter online, and we are reviewing this alongside body-worn footage of the incident in its entirety to determine any wrongdoing.

"The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to consider if they wish to conduct an independent investigation."

