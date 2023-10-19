Polls close in Tamworth by-election

Polls are closed and votes are being counted in Tamworth in yet another crucial by-election for the Prime Minister.

Polls suggest the fight for the Staffordshire seat is neck and neck, with Labour close to gaining the seat from the Conservatives.

They're defending a near 20,000 vote majority after the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigned his seat after losing an appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

Who is Chris Pincher and why did he resign?

Former Tory whip Chris Pincher resigned as an MP last week (7 September) after losing his appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

He quit the government on 30 June 2022, after accusations that he assaulted two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the evening before.

He had comfortably won the seat for the Conservatives in every election since 2010.

The Commons Standards Committee in July recommended a lengthy suspension for Mr Pincher after it found that the MP’s conduct last summer was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

The full result is expected at around 3 to 4am this morning in what is a crucial by-election for all parties involved.

The list of candidates in full

Andrew Cooper (Conservative)

Sarah Edwards (Labour)

Sunny Virk (Liberal Democrats)

Dr Sue Howarth (Green Party)

Ian Cooper (Reform UK)

Peter Longman (Independent)

Ashlea Simon (Britain First)

Howling Laud Hope (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Robert Bilcliff (UKIP)

