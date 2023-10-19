Preparations underway for Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market

Play Brightcove video

Preparations have begun for Birmingham's German Christmas markets.

Some rides and the ice rink have already arrived in the city and chalets, bars and the landmark Christmas tree will slowly begin to be put into place.

The market will officially open on the 2nd of November and will run until Christmas Eve.

When will the markets be open?

Monday – Thursday 11am – 9pmFriday 11am – 9.30pmSaturday 10am – 9.30pmSunday 10am – 9pm

The Market will run down New Street and fill up Victoria Square. Credit: ITV News Central

More formally known as Frankfurt Christmas Market Birmingham, it is the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria.

Stalls will be spread down New Street and throughout Victoria Square.