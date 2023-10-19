Three staff members at Birmingham's biggest hospital Trust have been sacked over sexual harassment complaints in the past year.

Staff members at the trust were told the news at the internal launch of a campaign where University Hospital's Birmingham NHS Trust endorsed its sexual safety charter and committed to staff safety.

The Trust has been heavily criticised for its culture, with three recent independent reviews laying bare a 'toxic' atmosphere, with bullying and coercive behaviour by management.

In June a review revealed that two women had made sexual harassment allegations, whilst others spoke of a misogynistic atmosphere at the Trust.

UHB wouldn't give details of the incidents which led to the dismissals, or say whether they were linked to the allegations in the review.

ITV News Central has been told by Dr Ravi Kumar, someone who has campaigned for better working conditions at the Trust since his daughter Dr Vaishnavi Kumar took her own life last year, that one case has been referred to the police.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham Trust says “Sexism, misogyny, and sexual harassment is not OK in any workplace, and they will not be tolerated at University Hospitals Birmingham."

“UHB has and will continue to act on these unacceptable behaviours wherever they exist, and we will encourage and support any colleagues coming forward to raise their concerns or talk about their experience.”

