Wayne Rooney has revealed he was tempted to pursue a career in law after following his wife's court case.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Birmingham City's game against Middlesbrough on Saturday 21 October, Rooney told ITV News Central after he left his position at Derby County he applied to do a law degree.

"Yeah. When I left Derby, I applied to do a degree in law. I was going through the process and then the job at D.C United came up and I went into that so..."

"It's something I've always been interested in and if I wasn't working at the time of football and it's something which probably we'll revisit because it's a really interesting one."

When asked if there was enough representation for working-class families in the courtroom, Rooney replied: "There's always room and sometimes the best minds in the world are from difficult backgrounds because they've been through and seen a lot."

Wayne's comments come after his wife, Coleen, releases her new docu-series which tells her side of the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case.

Coleen was with Wayne and eldest son Kai, 13, for the screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story at the Everyman cinema in Liverpool on Wednesday 18 October.