The wife of a man, 29, killed in a car crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to her husband.

Madasur Mir, from Erdington, died after his BMW crashed into a tree on Sunday 15 October on Tyburn Road.

In a tribute, his wife said: “My darling husband, when will I ever see you again? My heart aches. You were the best husband, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle and grandson. Until we meet again.”

West Midlands Police says its "thoughts remain with Madasur’s loved ones at this sad time."

The site where the car crashed into a tree Credit: Ryan Underwood

A man in his 30s was a passenger in the car at the time, he was seriously injured and was taken to hospital. He remains there in a critical condition.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information or dashcam footage to get in touch with them.

