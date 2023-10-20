Play Brightcove video

Gedling Country Park announced its temporary closure on Friday, October 20, in response to the extreme flooding resulting from Storm Babet.

This decision follows the central lagoon's breach of its banks, prompting significant health and safety concerns.A representative from Gedling Borough Council confirmed the café's shutdown around noon after video footage on social media showed torrents of water rushing down a park path.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, park officials said, "Due to the adverse weather conditions, Gedling Country Park will remain closed for the entirety of today."The Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for rain throughout Nottinghamshire, effective until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The persistent showers have led to the closure of various roads across the county, including segments of the A52.

