In pictures: Storm Babet sweeps across the Midlands

Extreme weather conditions are causing disruption across the Midlands, with heavy downpours and strong winds triggering flooding in some areas.

  • Birmingham Road, Henley-in-Arden. Credit: Alex Wood

  • Astley, Worcestershire. Credit: Giles Potter

  • Chaddesley Corbett. Credit: Freddie Meredith

  • Tamworth

  • Gedling Country Park, Nottingham

  • Bewdley, Worcestershire

  • Wood End Station, Solihull. Credit: BMP Media

  • Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

Credit: Vince Valentine

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…