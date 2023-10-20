In pictures: Storm Babet sweeps across the Midlands

Extreme weather conditions are causing disruption across the Midlands, with heavy downpours and strong winds triggering flooding in some areas.

Birmingham Road, Henley-in-Arden. Credit: Alex Wood



Astley, Worcestershire. Credit: Giles Potter



Chaddesley Corbett. Credit: Freddie Meredith



Tamworth



Gedling Country Park, Nottingham



Bewdley, Worcestershire



Wood End Station, Solihull. Credit: BMP Media



Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

Credit: Vince Valentine

