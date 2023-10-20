The Labour party have taken the Conservative seat of Tamworth with a new 1000 seat majority.

It comes as a historic victory for Labour, who have overturned a 20,000 majority held by ex-Tory MP Chris Pincher, who resigned from his seat after losing an appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

Whilst it is a huge moment for Keir Starmer's Labour party, their first victory in Tamworth since 2005, it comes as a big blow to the Conservatives with calls for a general election echoed in Tamworth's new MP Sarah Edward's victory speech.

Addressing the 11,719 constituents who voted for her, Sarah Edwards said: "I know a lot of you have voted Labour for the first time, and I will not let you down."

"I will be a visible and approachable Member of Parliament, who delivers on our town's priorities"

"My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election."

Her Conservative opponent, Andrew Cooper, was ushered out of a side door after his defeat was confirmed, with Tory staff blocking the exit as he did so.

Voter turnout in the Tamworth by-election was 35.94%, a significant drop from the 64.3% at the last general election in 2019.

Here are the results across all parties:

Labour: 11,719

Conservatives: 10,403

Reform UK: 1,373

Britain First: 580

The UK Independence Party: 436

Liberal Democrats: 417

Green Party: 417

Monster Raving Loony Party: 155

Independent: 86

