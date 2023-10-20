The M54 at Telford has been closed because of the torrential rain as Storm Babet lashes down across the UK.

A 30-hour weather warning for rain is in place for the Midlands for the whole of Friday and into Saturday.

Flooding on the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton saw services cancelled with Network Rail reporting that the line was blocked and they expected cancellations until around 1pm.

The motorway has now been closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 due to flooding.

An amber rain warning in force in the north and east of the region.

National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead for their journeys, with warnings of difficult travelling conditions and an increased risk of flooding.

Rail operators are warning of disruption to travel in Birmingham and Derby.

National Rail enquiries has said several routes across the Midlands and up north are now closed due to flooding.

All lines are affected between Worcester Foregate Street and Stratford-upon-Avon, between Birmingham New Street and Cheltenham Spa, and between Longbridge and Bromsgrove.

The railway is blocked between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley, and between Hereford and Shrewsbury. Some lines are closed between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Storm Babet has brought heavy rain overnight, with a Met Office warning in place across the Midlands.

Commuters waiting for trains between Telford and Wolverhampton also faced a number of cancellations.

Thetrainline.com is displaying cancellations on today's trains right through to the evening.

