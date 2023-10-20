Police name grandfather who died in Birmingham collision

A grandfather who died following a crash on the Pershore Road in Birmingham earlier this week has been named as Jason Scott.

The 47-year-old was in a Seat Ibiza which collided with two other vehicles at around 12.35am on Monday (16 October).

Mr Scott was sadly confirmed dead at the scene, and another woman was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

In a statement his family said: "In loving memory of a doting son, father, grandfather, brother and husband. Taken from us too soon."

The collision happened a number of minutes after the Seat had failed to stop for officers at around 12.35am on Belgrave Middleway. The vehicle was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

We'd ask people not to share any footage on social media, out of respect for the families involved and not to compromise the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Collision Investigation Unit police on 101 quoting log number 77 of 16 October.