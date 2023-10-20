A third person has died as Storm Babet swept across the region causing torrential rain, widespread flooding and high winds.

A man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire on Friday, West Mercia Police confirmed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident near to Furnace Mill Fishery in Cleobury Mortimer at 10.42am and sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance crews arrived on scene they quickly began working with fire and police colleagues to try and find the man, who was reported to have gone under the water by a member of the public.

“Following a thorough search and rescue operation, the man was rescued from the water. However, sadly it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The family of a local man in his 60s have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…