Police have issued an update on the arrests made following a 13-hour armed siege.

It took place throughout most of the day around the Balmoral Court flats on Hilary Road on Thursday.

Warwickshire Police initially said eight arrests were made but a spokesman has today confirmed that there were six arrests in total - five at the end of the stand-off and one during the early hours of Thursday morning.

All six were taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

It has been confirmed two 19-year-old men from Nuneaton arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary have been released on police bail.

A 19-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in detention.

Two 16-year-old boys from Nuneaton, who were were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, violating section 3 of the Public Order Act, and possession of an offensive weapon, have both been released on police bail.

There was also a 19-year old woman who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, burglary of a dwelling, and criminal damage prior to the standoff. She has been released on police bail.

Chief Inspector Steve Davies, of Warwickshire Police, said: "I’m sure that I’m not alone when I say that we as a community are tired of the violent actions of certain groups of individuals.

"Through Operation Outfitter, which has recently come to a close, we have a much better idea of who the main perpetrators of these violent crimes are, and as today has shown, we are still taking swift and robust action whenever we detect their scent."

