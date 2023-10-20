Travel disruption and flooding as Storm Babet brings heavy rain to Midlands

Storm Babet has brought heavy rain overnight, with a Met Office warning in place across the Midlands.

An amber rain warning in force in the north and east of the region.

National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead for their journeys, with warnings of difficult travelling conditions and an increased risk of flooding.

Rail operators are warning of disruption to travel in Birmingham and Derby.

Posting to X, West Midlands Railway said lines are blocked at Hall Green Station, advising passengers to check before travelling.

West Midlands Railway is also reporting a blocked line due to flooding on services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton. Services are subject to cancellation. Delays are expected until 1pm and rail replacement has been arranged.

A tree is blocking the railway line between Sheffield and Derby, with CrossCountry Trains reporting all lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until 10am.

Buses across the region are facing delays, and there are diversions in place to avoid flooded roads.

Bus companies are advising commuters to allow extra time to travel.

Leicestershire Police is warning motorists to check before travelling with Melbourne Road in Castle Donington closed due to flooding.

Warwickshire Police is advising motorists of a road closure due to flooding on Rugby Road in Church Lawford, Rugby, near to Lineside Nursery.