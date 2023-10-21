Derbyshire Dales District Council has cancelled this evening's Matlock Bath Illuminations.

In a statement they said:

"Sadly we are cancelling this evening's Illuminations. Everyone who has booked tickets will automatically be refunded - you don't need to do anything.

The decision was easy this morning as the roads network, particularly towards Derby, remains seriously impacted by the floods, with many roads still closed. The advice across partner agencies charged with tackling the floods is not to travel in Derbyshire today.

Unfortunately, this means Sunday's event is also in doubt. We will continue to take guidance from partner agencies and announce a decision on Sunday before 10am tomorrow."

This is breaking news, with more to follow.