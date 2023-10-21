Play Brightcove video

Rajiv Popat spent the day speaking to people in Derbyshire whose homes are ruined following Storm Babet

Scott Ford and his fiancee have just had triplet newborns at Royal Derby Hospital.

But this morning, after his first night back home while his partner remains in hospital, he was woken up at 03:00 by a neighbour who told him his road in Sandiacre was flooded.

"Within an hour it was just coming through the floorboards, the garden, the garage" said Scott.

Scott continues: "I'm heartbroken, devastated...we've got enough worries with the triplets and I don't even want her to come here to see it."

In the aftermath of Storm Babet, homes and businesses across the East Midlands are counting the cost of the damage. Scott is a number of families dealing with that.

It comes after Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire councils declared "major incidents" this weekend following rising flood levels. The River Derwent in Derby is also at record levels.

Firefighters in Derbyshire evacuated up to 250 homes in Sandiacre, as the storm caused significant damage in the village on the Nottinghamshire / Derbyshire border.

Play Brightcove video

Drone shot by Ashley Kirk

Derbyshire Council Leader has praised local fire and rescue teams, as well as ordinary citizens for coming out and supporting their neighbours.

In a statement, Councillor Lewis said: “I know this is a very difficult time for residents and businesses who have been affected by flooding and my heart goes out to them.

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to our communities who are all pulling together to help each other during and in the aftermath of the flooding. I’d like to personally thank everyone who has been involved.