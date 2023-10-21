Heavy rain and strong winds are continuing to impact rail services in the Midlands until the end of Saturday 21 October.

All train companies are advising passengers to check their journey before they travel and look at replacement bus services as well as compensation because of Storm Babet.

Here are all the issues on the lines this morning (all information correct at point of posting)

East Midlands:

Severe weather in the Derby and Nottingham / Sheffield areas means all lines are blocked. With no services on any of these routes. Disruption is expected until 12:00.

Cross Country trains is advising not to travel at all today unless absolutely essential - because of flooding across their network.

Services between East Midlands Parkway, Loughborough, Leicester and London St Pancras are expected to be reinstated from 10:00.

East Midlands Railway have no estimate of when they can reinstate trains between Nottingham and Liverpool - Manchester. But they do hope to run between Nottingham and Peterborough.

They are also unable to estimate when they can reinstate the Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop route.

The Matlock - Derby - Nottingham service is expected to be reinstated from 10:00.

Tamworth-in-Arden on Friday (20 October)

Play Brightcove video

West Midlands:

Flooding between Birmingham New Street and Worcestershire Parkway means services through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Worcester Shrub Hill. University and Worcestershire Parkway will not be served. Disruption is expected until 12:00.

West Midlands Railway has suspended services running between Hereford and Birmingham New Street due to flooding in the Worcester area. Disruption here until the end of the day.

Replacement road transport will be in operation between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley due to flooding on the line.

All lines between New Street and Bristol Temple Meads are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled. Disruption expected until the end of the day.

Trains will also not be running between New Street and Stansted Airport today

Heavy rain flooding the railway between Stafford and Crewe means trains have to run at reduced speeds between these stations.