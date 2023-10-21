Three severe flood warnings are currently in place in Derby until further notice - meaning there is a "danger to life" due to rising flood waters caused by Storm Babet.

The city is the only place in the whole country currently with these types of warnings in place.

Three severe flood warnings have been put in place around the River Derwent in Derbyshire, which has risen to record levels.

The warnings - which mean there is a significant risk to life - are in place at Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate and Cattle Market, and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.