In 1984, ITV Central cameras captured the season opener - that even had a marching band

It's going to be an emotional night at Monmore Green tonight as thousands of Wolverhampton Speedway fans bid farewell to their home of 95 years.

The owners of the track, Entain, say they want to focus on greyhound racing at the venue, leaving Wolves with nowhere to race next season - and they have already pulled out of the Premiership.

But they have bounced back before. In 1984 Central cameras were there for the season opener that even had a marching band to build-up to the racing.

Eight thousand people turned up that night after a couple of years without racing.

Fans queue up in 1984.

On social media, fans have been telling ITV News Central what the Speedway means to them.

Alison Hartshorne said she had "so many memories of 44 years watching speedway at Monmore Green," adding that it was "a real family sport which does not deserve this treatment, so sad."

Ian Bracey said he'd been "watching Wolves speedway since [he] was 13 years old, now 69 years old and still love it. We have had so many world class riders but for me Hasse Holmovst was my first champion, then along came more top riders like, Rocket Ronnie Correy, Sam Ermolenko, the Karlsson brothers.

"Let's hope we can get a new home soon."

Central cameras captured the excitement back in 1984.

Rachel Ball has been "a loyal fan for exactly 40 years," even meeting her now-fiancé there when they were children.

She said: "Wolves Speedway bought us together and we have now been together for 12 years."

She added that her late dad had been a fan since 1949 when he was just 3 years old. She said:

"He sadly passed away in 2003 but has always went to Monmore every week since he was little, and his father, my grandfather, was a fan since the start of speedway at Monmore in 1928, so 3 generations of Wolves Speedway fans.

"It will be really sad on Monday as I have had great memories and made good friendships with past riders such as Rocket Ronnie Correy, Jan Stechman, Preben Erickson aka Ben, and Lars Munkedal. It won’t be the same again and hope Wolves find a new home so the sport won’t die."

