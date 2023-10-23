Play Brightcove video

The new MP for Tamworth was cheered by her new Labour colleagues as she arrived in the House of Commons today (October 23rd).

It comes after an historic victory for Labour, who have overturned a 20,000 majority held by ex-Tory MP Chris Pincher, who resigned from his seat after losing an appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

Whilst it was a huge moment for Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party, their first victory in Tamworth since 2005, it came as a big blow to the Conservatives with calls for a general election.

Today MP Sarah Edwards, along with the new MP for Mid Bedfordshire, were required to make an oath or solemn affirmation of allegiance to the Crown in order to take their seats in Parliament.

Both contests were triggered by the high-profile departures of their previous MPs.

Former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries quit as Mid Bedfordshire's MP in anger at being denied a peerage in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

The Conservatives had held Mid Bedfordshire since 1931, with a 24,664 Conservative majority in 2019.

But Mr Strathern took the seat with a majority of 1,192 over his Tory rival.

New Labour MP for Tamworth Sarah Edwards addressing her new constituents and party members in her victory speech. Credit: PA

Addressing the 11,719 constituents who voted for her, Sarah Edwards said:

"I know a lot of you have voted Labour for the first time, and I will not let you down."

"I will be a visible and approachable Member of Parliament, who delivers on our town's priorities".

"My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election."

Her Conservative opponent, Andrew Cooper, was ushered out of a side door after his defeat was confirmed, with Tory staff blocking the exit as he did so.

Voter turnout in the Tamworth by-election was 35.94%, a significant drop from the 64.3% at the last general election in 2019.