The Environment Agency has issued yet more flood warnings for the Midlands as the aftershocks of Storm Babet continue to affect the region.

Areas near the River Severn and River Trent have been issued with a particularly high number of flood warnings.

The flood warnings following the River Severn, on the left, and the River Trent, on the right. Credit: Environment Agency

Flooding is set to continue in Nottinghamshire until Friday - and along the River Severn until Wednesday.

The Environment Agency has also noted that the impact of flooding on rivers in the East Midlands is particularly persistent.

In the East Midlands, areas near Nottingham, Derby, Burton-on-Trent, and Loughborough are at risk of flooding.

In the West Midlands, Telford, Kidderminster, Worcester, and Shrewsbury could also face the same problems.

Flooding along the River Severn in Shropshire Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Storm Babet has had a huge effect on people living in the Midlands.

As many as 500 people were evacuated from Retford in Nottinghamshire, with "danger to life" warnings issued after the River Idle flooded.

The storm has also seen a number of tragedies in the Midlands.

A man in his 60s died in Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire after being caught in fast-flowing flood water.

In Chesterfield in Derbyshire, 83-year-old Maureen Gilbert was found dead after her home flooded. Her son says he discovered his mother's body "floating in the water."

To check for flood warnings in your area, the Environment Agency has a dedicated website here.

