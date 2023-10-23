Residents in a town in Derbyshire have rallied around a group of elderly residents, whose homes were severely damaged by floods in Storm Babet.

Many of the residents of the 10 Alms Cottages in Ashbourne have been staying with family members, after flood water “quickly” entered their homes, destroying a lot of the furniture inside.

Local resident Ben Sellers said the group were taken to safety by the fire and rescue team.

Ben and his friend Mark Harrison went to remove damaged items from the homes following a Facebook plea.

Furniture damaged from flooding caused by Storm Babet Credit: Ben Sellers/PA Wire

Ben, who owns The Bank Cocktail Bar & Bistro in Ashbourne and works as a finance broker, told the PA news agency:

“I saw that one of the residents’ daughters put on Facebook that they were in need of a van to help them move all the furniture to the tip.

"We went down there and used my van, as well as my friend Mark’s, and me and him helped take all the wet furniture out of the cottages.

"The damage done to the properties was “really bad". The water flooded all 10 cottages up to like a foot deep inside.

“Literally all the furniture on the ground floor had to be chucked away and destroyed".

Damage to items at Alms Cottage in Ashbourne Credit: Ben Sellers/PA Wire

"The damage could take months, not days to fix"

Ben says a lot of the residents’ families were helping them and were “quite devastated”. He says:

"I think the residents think they are going to be moving back in a couple of days, but the damage is so severe that it may be closer to six months.

"They’re going to have to take a lot of the plaster off the walls, refit kitchens, sort all the electricity.

"A lot of stuff that these people have had for a really long time, including pictures of their families, are damaged".

Mr Sellers said many residents had lived in the cottages for more than ten years, and were “shocked” about having to leave their homes, as nothing similar had happened before.

Indoor damage from flooding caused by Storm Babet Credit: Ben Sellers/PA Wire

Fundraiser set up to help the residents

Ben said a lot of the cottages don't have insurance, so he and his friend Mark set up a fundraiser to help them buy new furniture and carpets.

More than £7,000 has been raised so far through the pair sharing the fundraiser link on social media. Ben said:

“Mark and I saw how catastrophic the flooding was for the elderly and a lot of these residents have lived in Ashbourne all their lives, so we thought it would be a nice idea to repay them for the service they’ve done in their lives".

Mark, who is a caterer, said he wanted to help set up the fundraiser to alleviate the feelings of “devastation”, "heartbreak" and “worry” from the residents and their families. He said:

"It’s hard, but at least if we can replace some of the furniture, it takes some of the stress away from them.”