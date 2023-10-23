Two people have been hospitalised after a fight between two dogs from the same household in Hereford.

Officers responded to a report of a dog related incident on Campbell Close at approximately 5:15pm on Sunday (22 October).

During the altercation, a man in his 20s suffered a hand injury whilst attempting to separate the dogs.

A woman, also in her 20s, suffered facial injuries after being knocked to the ground. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog which caused the injury to the man has been recovered from the property and is currently secured at kennels.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...