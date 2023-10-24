9-year old Colton Cook, who suffers from a rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma, was given the chance to meet his playing heroes at Villa Park last weekend.

The rare form of cancer that Colton has resulted in an inoperable brain tumour that sees fewer than 100 cases in the UK each year.

Colton was diagnosed with cancer in February 2023 after his parents originally found a lump behind his ear the size of a pea.

They were told by doctors that it was just an ear infection before further tests discovered that it was, in fact, cancer.

He later underwent radiotherapy in Manchester for 6 weeks and still has another round of chemotherapy to go.

Colton from Witton near Villa Park, can almost hear the crowd from his back garden when Aston Villa play their home games.

However, he has never had a chance to go to a game.

That was until the club surprised Cameron during a stadium tour last week with the chance to be a mascot at Aston Villa's home game against West Ham.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Villa TV

Colton met all of his favourite players including Villa captain John McGinn, but more importantly his all-time hero, Douglas Luiz.

Taking to X after the game, Douglas Luiz said that it was a "special day".

Brave Colton might have just been his lucky charm, as Luiz bagged two goals and beat Dwight Yorke's home goal scoring record, scoring in 6 straight home games.

His father says "He (Colton) loved it, it was amazing. He was all emotional. He could not believe it. It's his dream come true."

