The RSPCA is appealing for information after two calves were killed and several others were injured in a "wicked" attack at a farm in Birmingham.

The attack saw two calves killed and butchered leaving only their innards and heads behind, and several more injured.

It is believed those who killed the 12-month-old calves at the farm in Frankley Green Lane did so in order to harvest ‘black market meat’ to be sold for profit.

The land is close to the RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Centre and local farmer Mr Whiteman immediately alerted the charity to what had happened on Monday 16 October, with the attack having taken place overnight.

He said: “I can’t believe it. This is a wicked thing to do. I’ve worked with animals all my life and I’ve never seen anything like this, the cruelty of it is unbelievable.

"You look after and care for your animals so to see something like this happen is really upsetting.”

The injured calves received treatment from a local vet who confirmed that one calf was suffering from a head wound and two of the calves had deep lacerations to their tendons.

It is believed this was carried out in order to stop them from getting away. The damage was so severe that the two calves sadly had to be put to sleep to end their suffering.

The vet, who did not wish to be named, said: “This malicious act must have been carried out by someone with slaughter or butchery experience as they appeared to know how to dismember a cow.

"Without a handling system, the calves were most likely chased and immobilised in the field by slicing the hindlimb tendons.

“There was no evidence of stunning to render them unconscious, therefore these animals were aware of the pain until the end.

"Once I examined the remaining calves, there were multiple laceration injuries to hindlimbs. Those that were uninjured displayed signs of stress, exhaustion and abnormal calf behaviour for several days after.”

As well as taking the body of the calves and leaving behind the head and organs, it is also believed that all of the blood was taken as there was little blood found in the field contrary to what would be expected after the injuries inflicted.

Inspector Fiona Howell, who is investigating for the RSPCA, said: “This is a shocking and concerning incident and would have caused the calves significant distress and suffering. Even if the person who did this is trained in slaughter, to kill two calves in an open field in the middle of the night without proper equipment, stunning or sedation, is inhumane and cruel.

"This has been understandably upsetting for the farmer who cares for his animals deeply and is concerned something like this could happen again.

“We would urge anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area overnight on Sunday or the early hours of Monday to please contact us.“This must have taken several people to undertake and a large vehicle or van so we’re hopeful that someone will have seen or heard something which might help our investigation.”

