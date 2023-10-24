Christmas crooks stole £40k worth of baubles and lights from Kidderminster farm

Christmas crooks have stolen £40,000-worth of baubles and lights from a farm in Kidderminster.

Pinewood Christmas Trees said thousands of pounds worth of stock, including baubles and lights, was taken after its shop was broken into.

It is one of the many specialist farms in a route known as 'Christmas tree avenue', home to a number of family-run businesses selling trees.

Credit: Birmingham Live/BPM

The popular festive destination, which has been growing trees since 1982, also features a Christmas shop and fun family-friendly displays. In a post on Facebook, it wrote: "We never thought we would have to write this but unfortunately last week our Christmas shop was broken into and a large quantity of our stock for this year was stolen! If you are local to the Hartlebury/Kidderminster area and saw anything suspicious on Tuesday night (October 17) or have heard anything since, please let us know!"In the meantime the Pinewood team are working as hard as we can to get our shop up and running to its full glory in time for opening on November 18."Many customers reacted with shock to the announcement, with Jean Gibbs writing: "So sorry to hear your news. Hoping everything gets back to normal asap."Welford Christmas Tree Farm commented: "So sorry to hear this guys, what a nightmare for you". Sarah Cound added: "So sorry to hear this, we'll be back again this December for our family Christmas tree."

