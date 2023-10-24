A man has been left with serious head injuries after a fight broke out in the street in Birmingham causing two lanes to close during rush hour.The incident unfolded on the A4540 New John Street West in the Hockley area of the city at around 6.30am on Tuesday 24 October. Two lanes were closed on the A4540 – the main Birmingham ring road – at the junction with New Town Row, heading eastbound in the direction of Dartmouth Circus and the A38 Aston Expressway.The closures caused rush hour disruption with the lanes remaining shut as police carried out their investigations.

West Midlands Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an assault at the junction of New John Street West and New Town Row at 6.41am on Tuesday (October 24). Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT (Medical Emergency Response and Intervention Team) trauma doctor attended the scene."On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, who was in a serious condition. He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment."A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called to New John Street West at the junction with New Town Row just after 6.30 this morning to reports of a fight.“A man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury and the scene is being held for investigation. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact us via Live Chat quoting log 462 of 24/10.”

