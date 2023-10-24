A funeral has been held for a Nottinghamshire police officer who died after being hit by a train.

Sergeant Graham Saville was attempting to save a distressed man's life when he suffered serious injuries on the railway in Balderton, near Newark, on August 24.

The 46-year-old dad-of-two died five days later in hospital.

Hundreds of friends and colleagues joined Graham’s family to remember the fallen officer at Southwell Minster.

As the sergeant's coffin was carried from The Burgage to the Minster, more than 50 of Graham’s policing colleagues lined the street, forming a Guard of Honour.

The service was led by Major Pamela Ralph-Barratt of the Salvation Army, assisted by the Revd Paul Rattigan.

Graham Saville's family paid tribute to him, and said he is 'forever in our hearts'. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Opening the service, Major Ralph-Barratt described Graham as “one of a kind” who was "thoughtful and caring".

“He was a team player and an amazing role model. He was respected and always gave people credit when credit was due," she added.

Moving tributes were also given during the service by members of Graham’s family, as well as PC Matthew Pugsley, who worked alongside Graham at Radford Road Police Station.

Graham Saville is described by his colleagues as "an exceptional police officer". Credit: PA Images

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the number of officers at the funeral was testament to how well-liked and respected Graham was among his colleagues.

She said: “This has been an extremely difficult time and I would like to thank everyone who came to Southwell Minster today to pay their respects to Graham.

"The loss of such a popular and well-respected colleague has affected all of us, especially those closest to him, and I’d like to share my gratitude and admiration for the incredible strength and resilience officers and police staff have shown over the past couple of months."

