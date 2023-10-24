Residents have been evacuated after a serious collision to the south of Stratford ruptured a gas main.

There was a collision on the B4632 Clifford Lane, in the area of the River Stour this morning (24 October).

Warwickshire Police said gas experts are monitoring the situation and the road is likely to remain shut for at least another three hours as the gas main is repaired.

Those living in the area have been evacuated and police have warned those further afield may smell gas at points as the wind dissipates it.

Authorities have said if anyone smells gas, they should immediately shut their windows and go indoors if possible, adding the gas should dissipate quickly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…