A fox was spotted taking a morning walk along the Moor Street Queensway while commuters could only look on in bewilderment.

It was seen at 8:55am this morning (October 24) on the Moor Street Queensway while commuters and workers made their way into work in the city.

The fox was last spotted heading towards High Street before darting off nearly as quickly as he appeared.

The fox pictured pattering around the streets of Birmingham this morning. Credit: X/ @daveharte

But the real question remains unanswered, what was he doing there?

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...