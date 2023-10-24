Fox spotted casually trotting through Birmingham city centre in rush hour
A fox was spotted taking a morning walk along the Moor Street Queensway while commuters could only look on in bewilderment.
It was seen at 8:55am this morning (October 24) on the Moor Street Queensway while commuters and workers made their way into work in the city.
The fox was last spotted heading towards High Street before darting off nearly as quickly as he appeared.
But the real question remains unanswered, what was he doing there?
