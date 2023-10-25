Coventry City Council refuse workers have voted "overwhelmingly" for strike action, their union has said.

Unite the Union says the council is "attempting to impose significant cuts to the workers' terms and conditions."

More than 40 refuse lorry drivers employed by the council have voted to take strike action this winter, by a margin of 74%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a wake up call for Coventry council. There is now a short window of opportunity to prevent industrial action before the workers announce a winter of strikes.

"Our members are on the streets every week during heatwaves and hailstorms. Unite will not accept attacks to their terms and conditions."

Coventry's HGV refuse drivers previously went on strike for six months in the first half of 2022.

Unite members on strike in 2022. Credit: Unite the Union

A spokesperson for Coventry City Council said: "We have been notified that Unite the Union has achieved a mandate for strike action from its members who work as bin collectors in the city.

"We of course fully accept a workers right to strike but there is no getting away from the fact that we are frustrated as the ballot relates solely to a change to terms and conditions when in fact no change has been made and nothing has been decided.

"A small proportion of crew are Unite members so while we wait to see if we are notified of an intention to strike our focus now is on ensuring we can continue to provide a bin collection service across the city and we want to reassure residents that we will do all we can achieve this."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...