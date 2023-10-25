Three Derby lads have released a video of them taking kayaks around Pentagon Island during the floods.

Scott Drew and his friends Brandon Walker and Taylor Knight are all groundworkers based in Derby.They went out for breakfast in the morning ahead of their Saturday gym session which could not go ahead due to the devastating floods.

Instead, they had the idea of hiring out three £100 kayaks from Go Outdoors and took to the streets.Scott said: "The man at the till at Go Outdoors looked at us with a smirk on his face and asked us 'what do you need these for then?'

"We told him we were going around Pentagon Island in the kayaks. You should have seen the look on his face."The groundworker admitted that it was not a safe thing to do and ITV News Central would not recommend that anyone does the same.

He said: "We drove down, pumped them up and jumped in at the first chance we had.

"It goes without saying that this is a dangerous thing to do, and we were aware of that, but we didn't venture too far out of our comfort zone."The 27-year-old said that he realised the extent of the floods when he put his whole paddle in the water and couldn't touch the bottom outside of the Land Rover showroom, meaning that there were at least seven feet of floodwater below. Scott uploaded a montage of clips and photos from the adventure onto his TikTok account, @regthereal, which received more than 200,000 views in just a few hours on Sunday.

His videos have also been shared around 3,000 times on Facebook.He said: "I'll be keeping this kayak with me for as long as I can, I just hope we don't get flooding like this too often because it has been devastating for the community.

"You might think, why would you spend £300 between you on kayaks? But it is a story I'll tell for years."