Some Derbyshire residents will be able to have their flood-damaged furniture removed free of charge, Erewash Borough Council has announced.

Storm Babet caused widespread chaos across the region over the weekend and earlier this week and the clean-up operation continues.

Flood warnings were also still in place along the River Trent this morning in parts of Newark and South Derbyshire, with more rain expected over the next few days.

The council says it is suspending charges for bulky waste collection - as they say they're "doing all they can to help people", with dedicated crews collecting items from homes across the area.Councillor James Dawson, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said that the authority has been "working around the clock to help those in the worse affected areas," and advised residents to contact their insurance company and then speak to the council if they have furniture to dispose of.

Flooding in Retford, seen here on Sunday, has caused damage to homes Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Meanwhile councillor Barry Lewis, the leader of Derbyshire County Council has thanked his community for helping each other through the floods.

He said: "I’ve been heartened by the community spirit shown by residents who stepped up to help those in need in support of the relief effort and all agencies involved in the response both during and in the aftermath of the storm.

"I’d like to thank local people for their ongoing resilience, cooperation and pulling together to support each other during such challenging circumstances.

"Already many people are offering help to those who have been badly affected and offered support for the clean-up and recovery.

"The resilience and fortitude of our residents, supported by local authorities and partners, has been remarkable and I’d like to thank everyone for working so hard to help at our time of need."

Flood-damaged furniture in Ashbourne. Credit: Ben Sellers/PA Wire

The community of Ashbourne, in Derbyshire, rallied round its elderly residents affected by the flood by helping remove damaged furniture from the flooded Alms Cottages, and set up a fundraiser to help pay for the damage.

Maureen Gilbert, aged 83, died in her home in Chesterfield, Derbyshire after the house was flooded.

Councillor Lewis said: "Tragically, we’ve learned a Derbyshire resident has died during the storm and our sympathy goes out to her family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

" We will continue to work together to help all residents through this period of bad weather and I’d like to thank everybody who has worked tirelessly around the clock to help Derbyshire through this incredibly difficult time."

The councillor went on to thank council officers for their work on flood responses.

He continued: "Everyone has given their all, including Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the police who rescued flood victims, highways officers who closed roads and dealt with the impact of the flooding on the roads as best they could, district and borough councils who provided sandbags among other support and all the volunteers such as the Derbyshire Emergency Volunteers, mountain rescue and 4x4 drivers who helped with rescues and those affected."

Flood warnings remain along the River Severn. Credit: Environment Agency

Sarah Cook, flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said that "our heartfelt sympathies and condolences are with those who have lost loved ones in Storm Babet", acknowledging "the devastating impact of having their homes and businesses flooded."

She said: "The public should remain wary of ongoing significant river flooding impacts from the Rivers Trent and Idle through parts of the Midlands today and tomorrow, which will reduce later this week.

"We have been able to protect more than 47,000 properties across affected areas throughout the country and Environment Agency teams are out on the ground operating flood barriers and storage areas.

"We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

Flood warnings also remain along the River Severn, between Gloucester and Kidderminster.

To check for flood warnings in your area, the Environment Agency has a dedicated website here.

