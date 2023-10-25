A football fan on his way to watch Leeds United has praised a Worcester call handler who helped saved his life after he became trapped in floodwater.

Gary Bowman, who now lives in Ludlow, was travelling from his home to Worcester Parkway to catch the train to watch the Whites when he was caught in the rising water levels.

He was stranded in the River Teme at Eastham, near Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire.

Peter Bridges, who works in West Mercia Police's operations and communications centre (OCC), answered a 999 remained on the phone with Mr Bowman for more than an hour while police officers and other emergency services located him.

The football fan has poured praise on the call handler for his help in getting through the ordeal.

He said: “I want to say thank you to Peter for all he did for me. He is an absolute diamond.

“I thought I was staring death in the face as the water level got higher in my car, but Peter kept me calm and helped me get through it all”.

Mr Bridges, who has worked for the force for 13 months, used his skills to keep Mr Bowman engaged to obtain key information.

He reassured him in very difficult circumstances, kept him calm and was able to direct rescue services to him.

Gary is now recovering at home from his ordeal.

Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris, head of operations, said: “This is one example of the truly fantastic work our public contact teams deliver every minute, of everyday, 365 days a year.

“They deal with incident after incident and it takes a very special set of qualities to show patience, professionalism, compassion and efficiency to support communities and people in their time of need.

“The calls our team receive are often distressing and very challenging and I would like to thank Peter in the way he handled this incident.

"It took time to locate the man and Peter kept him engaged to obtain key information.

"Thankfully the man is recovering at home from his ordeal”.