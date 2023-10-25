Man charged with attempted murder after 'double stabbing' in Birmingham

Police have charged a man with two attempted murders following a "double stabbing" in Birmingham earlier this month.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called after the pair - both aged in their 20s - were confronted by a group in Inland Road, Erdington, during the early hours of 8 October.

Police said the men sustained stab wounds - which were not life-threatening - and officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since.

Christopher O'Brien was arrested at the weekend and has now been charged with two attempted murders, possession of an offensive weapon and separate driving offences, said officers.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear Birmingham Crown Court on 20 November.

Police enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 520 of October 8.