Man made hoax bomb threat to Leicester hospital while serving time in prison

A prisoner made a hoax bomb threat to a Leicester hospital before stating it needed to be evacuated.

Mohammed Mahboobshah was in prison having pleaded guilty to making online postings encouraging acts of terrorism when he made two calls to Glenfield Hospital, on 4 October 2021.

Leicestershire Police had been notified and the call was able to be linked to the prison where Mahboobshah was a prisoner.

Mahboobshah, formerly of Evington Valley Road, Leicester, was suspected of being responsible and following examination of phone records, it was confirmed he had made two calls – at 9.41am and again at 10.12am.

The content of the call was also able to be confirmed.

Mahboobshah was produced from prison and arrested in February 2022.

Following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM), he was charged with making a hoax bomb threat.

He was found guilty of the offence following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in July this year. He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court.

Previous sentence

Mahboobshah had previously been sentenced on 22 October 2021 to two years and eight months imprisonment after pleading guilty on 30 September 2021 to encouragement of terrorism.

This followed an investigation by CTPEM in which Mahboobshah was found to have made online posts between 8 October and 5 November 2020 which were deemed to be encouragement or inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

At the time, he was also made subject of a 10-year notification requirement – which means he will have to inform the authorities of certain personal information. Breach of this is an offence, which can result in imprisonment.

The sentence issued on Friday will be served consecutively to the sentenced issued in October 2021.

Detective Sergeant Frank Fraser, from CTPEM, said: “Mahboobshah was already in prison having pleaded guilty to encouraging others to engage in terrorist activity when he made these threatening phone calls from prison.

"The phone calls will understandably have caused distress and disruption for staff at the hospital while they were trying to provide the best possible care for patients and could ultimately have put lives at risk.

“But thanks to the instant, calm actions of hospital staff and prison staff as well as the investigating team and officers from Leicestershire Police who dealt with the initial report, we were able to quickly identify Mahboobshah as the person responsible and to quickly bring an end to the incident, including avoiding evacuation of the premises.

“We will ensure that we continue to deal robustly with any offending of this nature and that we continue to bring those responsible for this offending before the courts.”