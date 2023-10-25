Navratri celebrations for Hindu university students are being hosted in Leicester.

More than 1,200 students will be gathering at the Prajapati Centre in the city to take part in traditional dancing and celebrations this evening.

The event is organised by the National Hindu Students' Forum and will be attended by students from across the Midlands - including from universities in Warwick, Coventry and Birmingham.

What is Navratri?

The festival, literally meaning 'nine nights', marks the victory of good over evil.

Hindus believe the Goddess Ambica defeated a demon following a fierce battle that lasted nine days. It's marked in different ways depending on which part of India you're from.

The Gujarati communities celebrate this festival by taking part in nine nights of worship and "garba", a form of traditional dance.

Navrati is sometimes celebrated up to four times a year.

Sharada Navratri, observed in the month of Ashvini (September-October on the Gregorian calendar) is usually the most observed.

This year's Navratri celebrations will be taking place across the country in four 'zones'; London, North, South, as well as the Central zone in Leicester.

The National Hindu Students' Forum is a network of university societies that brings students together for events around the country, from celebrating traditional festivals to organising sports competitions.