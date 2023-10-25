Parents' desperate plea for help as poorly baby awaits open-heart surgery

The parents of a baby born with several serious and rare health conditions have issued a desperate plea for help as he remains stranded in hospital.

Baby Jensen has complex heart and liver conditions and at just 12 weeks old has spent half of his life in hospital.Parents Chris and Stephanie, from Stoke-on-Trent, were delighted to discover they were expecting a brother for their two girls.

But at the 20-week scan, they learned that their baby had a rare and complex heart condition called left atrial isomerism.That means his heart has two left sides and he needs multiple open-heart surgeries before the age of two.

Jensen was born at Royal Stoke University Hospital and stayed in intensive care for 11 days before being transferred to the cardiology ward at Birmingham Children's Hospital (BCH) for four weeks.But during his stay, medics picked up that he had prolonged jaundice.

After numerous tests, he was transferred to the liver ward, before being sent home with further monitoring at BCH.Jensen had to be re-admitted to BCH at the start of October after his jaundice got worse - and Chris and Stephanie learned he would need an emergency operation to investigate further.

After five-and-a-half hours in surgery, doctors confirmed that he had biliary atresia.The condition sees the bile ducts outside and inside the liver scarred and blocked, preventing bile flowing from the liver to the gallbladder.

A temporary procedure was carried out, but Jensen may need a liver transplant in the future - and he faces a lifetime of treatment and surgeries.

The family - including Jensen's older sisters, aged six and 11 - are staying in accommodation near BCH run by the Ronald McDonald House Charity to let them spend as much time at Jensen's bedside as possible.

But the girls are still attending school in Burslem, which means Stephanie drives up and down from Birmingham twice a day to try to keep their lives as normal as possible.Stephanie and Chris have launched a GoFundMe appeal for donations to help with expenses now and during Jensen's upcoming procedures and stays in hospital in Birmingham.

Any money left over will be donated towards BCH and the British Heart Foundation.Chris, aged 34, said: "It's quite stressful at the moment. He's only 12 weeks old but this is his fourth hospital admission.

"They won't know if the procedure has been successful for a while but it's likely he will need a liver transplant."There's a long road ahead and it's too early to tell what will happen in the future. He's been through a lot already and we're exhausted."They're really good at explaining things to us here in Birmingham.

"He has a massive journey ahead for the rest of his life.

"We're trying to keep things as normal as possible for the girls, but fuel costs are high, our bills at home still need to be paid and I'm having time off from work at the moment."It feels cheeky to ask for help, but we have no choice. If we can ease the stress financially we can concentrate on Jensen."Stephanie, aged 32, said: "It's been a whirlwind of a journey. Jensen's just turned 12 weeks old and has already been through so much, but we're determined to stay strong and help our little man fight his way through this."We've been told Jensen's anatomy is so complex and rare; Birmingham say his conditions are unusual.

"Jensen faces an uncertain future and will need a lifetime of treatment and surgeries."To contribute to the family's GoFundMe appeal, visit gofundme.com/f/yuq9h-our- little-fighter