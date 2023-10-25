Tattooed prisoner convicted of battery 'walks out' of HMP Sudbury

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a convict "walked out" of HMP Sudbury.

Matthew West left the prison at 8.15pm on 24 October, where he had been serving an eight-year sentence for battery.

Police say West is about 5'11, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms with scars to his head and face.

The public are warned not to approach West. Credit: Derbyshire Police

They believe the 39-year-old prisoner was wearing a light grey top with an orange stripe, black joggers, and black trainers.

West has links to the Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Staffordshire - police are urging the public not to approach the escaped prisoner and to instead contact police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

