Two men have been arrested after four police officers were attacked in Birmingham.

It happened in Villa Road, in Lozells, just before 1pm on Tuesday 24 October.

Police said officers were on patrol and authorised to use dispersal order powers in response to recent concerns over suspicious activity in the area.

They spoke to a man and asked him to leave.

Police said some of the officers were then punched and bitten.

A bike was then also thrown at them and with the assistance of a member of the public a man was detained.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of assault and possession of drugs. They remain in custody for questioning.

Three officers were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which were not serious.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: “Our officers are on the frontline every minute of every day - often putting their own safety at risk - to help and protect the public in their time of need.

“Attacks on our staff while carrying out their daily duties are unacceptable and will never be tolerated.”

