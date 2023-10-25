A green-fingered vegetable grower from Stoke has once again made his way into the Guinness Book of Records - this time for having the world's heaviest runner bean.

Following last year’s accolade for the ‘World’s longest leek’, Buxton Street Allotments plot holder Derek Hulme has won again.

Mr Hulme entered his 196g runner bean in the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetable Championships, held at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern, Worcestershire.

He has now officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records for 2024 for his victorious vegetable.

The runner bean weighs a whopping 196g Credit: Stoke-on-Trent Council

Derek said: “Allotments really do unearth the very best in people and the community.

"I have had the bug for growing plants since I was a child and having a space I can do this is brilliant.

“I am incredibly chuffed with achievements, last year I won the World Record for the world’s longest leek, and this year I won the World Record for the world’s heaviest runner bean.

“Thank you to fellow large veg grower, Peter Glazebrook who shared the runner beans seeds with me.

"This community really is top-notch, and it really is amazing what you can do on a little plot of land in Stoke-on-Trent.”

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has 80 allotment sites, with approximately 3086 plots.

Plots are available at Cauldon, Sunnybank, Leanora Street, and Bull Lane sites.

Cllr Amjid Wazir, cabinet member for environment and enforcement said: “I would like to officially congratulate Derek, what an achievement.

"Our allotments are such a wonderful place.

"Friendships are made and a little community that thrives on supporting each other… and in some cases, we help to grow World Record breakers.”

Allotments remain popular due to the limitless benefits they offer, including, for those who do not have a garden at home.

Allotments can enable you to grow your own food, educational activities to learn where food comes from, encourage all generations to get involved, healthy eating, remain active, and have a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

Cllr Sarah Hill, allotments champion, said: “The rich diversity, both in people and nature is really lovely to see.

"I would encourage anyone who has an interest in growing their own, whether that be flowers, or vegetables to explore any allotment opportunities near to where you live.

"It’s a great way to connect with new friends and nature.”