A man from Birmingham has been convicted of a series of predatory sexual attacks against women and girls across the region.

Dean Holness committed sex attacks - including multiple rapes - against two girls and two women between Summer 2022 and Spring this year.

The 38-year-old deliberately targeted them and his crimes including taking a vulnerable girl to a hotel to abuse her.

Police said that when arrested and interviewed Holness denied all offences and continued to show no remorse throughout his trial.

Holness, from Kings Norton, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court last Tuesday (17 October) and remanded ahead of sentencing on 13 December.

Detective constables Hannah Osborne, Christopher-Jadhav-Hiep and Charlotte Broughton, along with their colleagues from across West Midlands Police's Public Protection Unit, carried out extensive enquiries to ensure the convictions after the women and girls spoke out about the attacks.

DC Broughton said: "This was a joint investigation which involved specially trained officers across multiple teams.

"We would like to personally thank the survivors of Holness’ abuse for their incredible courage in coming forward and in giving their evidence before and during trial.

"Although we wish they had never had to live through their experiences, we hope that this conviction will assist with their closure and recovery.

She added: " Not only have these survivors gained the justice they truly deserve but, also, due to their bravery, they have assisted in intervening in a pattern of sexual offending and protecting other women and children.

"If you are a survivor of sexual abuse, please report it to us.

"Our sole focus is achieving justice for you and ensuring that offenders like Holness do not continue to cause harm or escape the rightful consequences.

"You will be listened to, you will be believed, and you will be supported - from your initial contact all the way to court."

